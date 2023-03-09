After Layoffs, Fewer Promotion In Google This Year: Report

New Delhi: The layoffs spree has shocked Google employees. But once again, the troubling news is coming from the company side. The owner of the largest search engine has informed the workforce that there won't be as many promotions this year. According to a report by cnbc.com, barely a dozen of employees will gain promotions to more senior levels this year. The crew has been notified by Google through email.

Although we are preparing for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was rapidly expanding, the process is manager-led and will be basically similar to last year, Google informed staff. People with an average of ten years of experience make up the L6. (Also Read: Honda Closes Its Plant In Pakistan- Here's Why)

The adjustments coincide with Google rolling out a new performance review system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD), which will lead to a greater proportion of employees earning negative performance ratings and a smaller proportion receiving positive ratings. (Also Read: Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Instagram User Wanted 50,000 Followers, Gets Duped Of Rs 55,000)

Many tech corporations are attempting to cut expenses in the midst of recessionary worries. The internet behemoth recently let go of 453 people from a variety of areas, including marketing and sales in India. Meanwhile, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. said that as part of a global staff reduction, 240 employees from its operations in Ireland would be laid off in February.

According to the Bloomberg news agency, the corporation planned to eliminate 85 sales positions, 80 engineering and technology positions, and 75 support function positions in Ireland.

The 4,3 percent reduction in jobs affects Google's 5,500-person Irish staff. Google said in January of this year that it was eliminating 12,000 employees, or around 6 percent of its global workforce. Furthermore, Google has reduced hiring this year.

To "ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles grows in proportion to the expansion of the firm," the internet giant said it is promoting fewer employees to senior positions, according to the cnbc.com article.

The email stated that your boss would propose you for a promotion if they thought you were qualified. Technical employees who want to "self-nominate" only have from March 6 to 8 to do so.