हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

After privacy policy fiasco, WhatsApp to now offer more information update via 'banner'

Notably, Instant messaging app WhatsApp has asked users to either give their consent to sharing data with Facebook or lose their accounts after February 8. The policy was, however, put on hold till May 15 due to a massive backlash by the users.

After privacy policy fiasco, WhatsApp to now offer more information update via &#039;banner&#039;

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp that had faced a lot of flak over its privacy policy and terms of use update, has now said that it will display a banner on the app providing users with more information on the privacy policy.

WhatsApp said that in the coming weeks, it will display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace. 

WhatsApp in its recent blog wrote, "Today we’re sharing updated plans for how we’ll ask WhatsApp users to review our terms of service and privacy policy. We previously encountered a great deal of misinformation about this update and we continue to work hard to clear up any confusion."

Notably, WhatsApp has asked users to either give their consent to sharing data with Facebook or lose their accounts after February 8. The policy was, however, put on hold till May 15 due to a massive backlash by the users.

WhatsApp wrote that it has reflected on what it could have done better here. 

"We want everyone to know our history of defending end-to-end encryption and trust we’re committed to protecting people’s privacy and security. We’re now using our Status feature to share our values and updates directly within WhatsApp. We’ll be doing much more to make our voice clear going forward," it wrote.

"We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp," it added.

As a reminder, we’re building new ways to chat or shop with a business on WhatsApp that are entirely optional. Personal messages will always be end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them, WhatsApp said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp IndiaFacebookWhatsapp updateWhatsApp new features
Next
Story

Google is closing 'This' service from February 24, Back up your data right now with these easy steps

Must Watch

PT9M22S

2nd day of Amit Shah's West Bengal tour, will visit National Library to pay tribute to the martyrs