New Delhi: The Patna High Court, on Tuesday (June 21), issued a tender to procure iPhone 13 Pro for all judges. The court is inviting interested suppliers or authorised dealers to submit a price, inclusive of Goods and Service Tax and service charges, for the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro smartphone. The firms submitting their quotations are asked to submit their GST number, PAN, AADHAR, email and a registered mobile number while submitting the quotations.

"Sealed quotations are invited from the reputed firms/ authorised dealers / suppliers / service providers for supply of Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB) for the Hon'ble Judges of this Court," the tender notice read.

"Headquarters/ office of the firm/ shop must be located in Patna," the tender notice pointed out.

The officer-on-special-duty released the notice on behalf of the Patna High Court for the purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro smartphones. According to the notice, the final decision to accept or reject any or all quotations will be taken by the court.

Courts will make no payment in advance. Also, the bids will have to be submitted within a week. Additionally, after submitting a duplicate bill, funds will be transferred via bank (CFMS method), according to the letter.

Currently, Patna High Court has a sanctioned strength of 53 judges. However, as of June 1, 2022, the total number of working judges stand at 27. The strength is all set to increase to 36 with the Central government recently notifying the appointments of nine more judges to the bench.

The court has also noted that the supplier will also have to remain available for maintenance of the smartphones as and when required. It also pointed out in the notice that the firms or suppliers will have to replace the defective materials immediately within the warranty period, free of cost.