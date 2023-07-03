AI-Generated Images Of Zomato Delivery Persons Dancing In Rain Go Viral, Creator Says 'Dil Se Khushi Hogi'

New Delhi: AI-generated images of Zomato delivery persons dancing in the rain have gone viral on the internet. Netizens are appreciating the digital art created by video production manager Sourabh Dhabhai, who shared these images on his eponymous LinkedIn handle. Dhabhai's clever and emotional caption for the AI pics has caught people's attention, as he humorously urges Zomato to send notifications like this.

The AI-generated images depict Zomato delivery persons seemingly delaying their deliveries while enjoying the rain. The caption reads, "Sorry sir, order late hua. Thoda zindagi jeene lg gya tha" (Sorry sir, the order got delayed. We got caught up enjoying life a little bit)."

The post has garnered over 8,510 likes, along with 146 comments and 141 reposts. In the comments, Dhabhai mentioned that the image produced by Midjourney, an AI tool, was different from the final version he created. He took the liberty to add branding elements in Photoshop, such as the Zomato logo on the raincoat and the notification.



cre Trending Stories

SEE Image - Linkedin Profile Of Sourabh Dhabhai

One user commented that this campaign truly connects with the human chord, acknowledging the presence of humanity in our lives. They praised the team for bringing such thoughtful content to light. Another user suggested that Zomato should consider providing real-time breaks to these hardworking individuals.

Overall, the viral nature of these AI-generated images and the positive responses they have received highlight the power of creative content and its ability to resonate with people.