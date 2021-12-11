AI-powered crypto trading platform Bibox launched in India: Here’s what it offers

The digital transformation accelerated the need for digital-based solutions in every industry. Not only do these solutions help in addressing the global audience, but they also help businesses to address mass digitization. One such disrupting digital currency that is in rage in this internet era is a cryptocurrency secured by cryptography technology. Almost every cryptocurrency available in the market is a decentralized network that runs on blockchain technology. With no interference of a middleman or central authority, cryptocurrency offers brand new chances and possibilities people around the world.

With its huge demand and growing rage, the cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026. Despite many fair advantages like portability, divisibility, inflation resistance, and transparency the crypto market provides, not every crypto exchange platform has been found to use the full-fledged benefits just discussed. This poor success rate and failed security overpowered the disadvantages of the currency like illegal activities, exchange rate volatility, and vulnerabilities underneath the infrastructure of the blockchain technology.

Meanwhile, Bibox, an AI-powered digital asset trading platform, has announced its entry into India in an attempt to revolutionise the market's decentralised funding.

Bibox, undeterred by the ups and downs, opted to enter the country with global projects in gaming, NFTs, and DeFi.

According to the company, the platform is helpful for traders and worldwide crypto initiatives from a business standpoint.

Super Start, S-POOL, Pre-taste, and the Global Public Blockchain Club are among the programmes in the platform's new 'Selected' section, which provides a wide stage for projects with various needs.

The company said it planned to hire roughly 50 people in India, with a $10 million budget for marketing, hiring, and creating cryptocurrency-related products and services.

Earning through crypto, copy trading and bot trading tools, and other decentralised finance services are among the new features BiBox is preparing for the Indian market.