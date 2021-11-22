Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs with basic plan starting from Rs 99 --See full tariff chart

New Delhi: Leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has announced revised mobile tariffs for the customers. The new tariffs will come into effect from today (26 November 2021).

The Basic Airtel prepaid plan now starts from Rs 99. With a validity of 28 days, the plan offers 50 percent more talk time, 200 MB data. Here is the full tariff list.

Bharti Airtel gained subscribers in August the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data showed. The data showed that Airtel gained over 1.38 lakh subscribers to take its overall subscriber base to 35.41 crore users in the month under review.

"The subscribers of Bharti Airtel include the subscribers of Tata Teleservices Ltd," TRAI said.

As per the data, the telecom industry lost around 1.12 lakh wireless subscribers in August. The overall telecom subscriber base for wireless connections stood at over 118.67 crore in August, compared to 118.68 crore in July.

Earlier this year Airtel demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a Live 4G network.

It has also demonstrated India's first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

Airtel is also spearheading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions and has announced partnerships with Tata Group, Qualcomm, Intel, Mavenir and Altiostar.

