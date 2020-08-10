Airtel become the first mobile operator to launch ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar

New Delhi: Airtel on Monday said that it has become the first mobile operator to launch ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar, with the commissioning of the fiber link in the union territory.

“The fiber link will be a game changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in future for customers. We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said.

“The new fiber link marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago. We are grateful to the the Prime Minister for taking the time to launch this key digital infrastructure,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 10) inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair via video conferencing. The submarine cable will connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island and Rangat.

PM Modi said that submarine OFC will connect Andaman and Nicobar to the rest of the country and it shows the Centre's commitment to improve the standard of living of the people of the island.

"This optical fibre cable project, connecting Andaman and Nicobar with rest of the country is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. Be it online classes, tourism, banking, shopping or telemedicine, thousands of families in Andaman-Nicobar will now get its access," PM Modi said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that tourists going to Andaman will be biggest beneficiary of this facility because better internet connectivity has now become the top priority of any tourist destination.

"High Impact Projects are being expanded in 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar. The major problem of mobile & internet connectivity has been resolved today. Apart from this, physical connectivity through road, air and water is also being strengthened," said PM Modi.