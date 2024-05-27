Airtel Best Offer: Enjoy Benefits On Five Numbers In Just One Recharge; From OTT To Free Calling, Check Details

New Delhi: In the world of technology, smartphones are playing a crucial role and have become essential gadgets. These gadgets serve as crucial tool for establishing connections with each other in real time. So, if you want to build a connection in real-time at an affordable cost, then there is good news for you.

If you and your family members are using an Airtel SIM, the company is providing exciting plans to its list in which, with just one recharge plan, five different numbers can be operated with free calling and other services. Apart from this, in Airtel's 599 rupees family plan, two members of a family can enjoy a single recharge with free calling, data, and SMS. Moreover, the company is offering a lot more in various fantastic offers.

Airtel's Rs 599 Family Plan:

In Airtel's 599 rupees family plan, the customer will get one master SIM along with an extra SIM. So, apart from you, one more member of the family can use an Airtel number. Both family members receive unlimited voice calls on this connection, allowing customers to make unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network.

This plan offers 105GB of data monthly, with the primary connection receiving 75 GB. Adding further, the add-on connection gets 30GB of data. Notably, you can enjoy up to 200GB of data rollover in this plan and 100 free SMS daily.

Furthermore, customers also receive a 6-month Amazon Prime subscription and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The service includes 5G data for customers.

Airtel's Rs 999 Plan:

Under this plan, you will get 2 extra SIMs. Apart from you, two more people in the family can use an Airtel number. In Airtel's Rs 999 plan, the family receives 2 free add-on regular voice connections in this postpaid plan.

Moreover, customers will get unlimited voice calls, enabling them to make unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network. This plan offers 100GB of data monthly, with each add-on connection receiving 30GB of data. Notably, you can enjoy up to 200GB of data rollover in this plan and 100 free SMS daily. Customers also receive a 6-month Amazon Prime subscription and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

In Airtel's Rs 1499 Plan:

Under this plan, you can use 5 different numbers on one recharge. In this postpaid plan, Airtel also provides customers with the facility of data rollover up to 200GB with unlimited free calling. Moreover, customers also get 100 free SMS every day.

Adding further, the company is also providing users with the standard version of Netflix. This plan also includes a free membership of Amazon Prime. However, this plan will only be available for 6 months. The company will also provide its users with a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.