Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has a special warning for 300 million customers, check here

Cyberfrauds across the country are increasing at an alarming rate. In a bid to aware customers of frauds rising amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal wrote a letter to its 300 million customers.

Vittal noted that scamsters are using multiple ways to con users such as lure them to pay for VIP numbers or force them to download third-party apps. Using the latter trick, hackers are gaining access to the personal and financial account details of mobile subscribers.

He also notified customers about OTP-fraud, which is used by hackers to loot user bank accounts. "With the growing second wave of the pandemic and lockdowns in various parts of the country, there has been a massive increase in online transactions. Unfortunately, there has also been a corresponding increase in Cyber fraud," Vittal’s letter to Airtel's subscribers read.

Recently, the Airtel chief had warned its customers about how fraudsters are looting its customers via KYC fraud. In this fraud, hackers are urging users to complete their KYC by downloading an Airtel QuickSupport App from Google Play Store.

However, when users try to install the app, they get redirected to the TeamViewer QuickSupport app. Using this app, hackers are able to steal the personal and financial details of users. "And so, if the customer does install it, they allow the fraudster into all their accounts connected to the device," the CEO said.

While warning users about VIP numbers fraud, Vittal said, "Please note that Airtel does not sell VIP numbers on the phone and will never ask you to download any third-party apps. In both instances, please immediately call 121 to confirm. In fact, I would say when in doubt simply call 121."