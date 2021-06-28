Airtel discontinues THESE prepaid recharge plans

Airtel has finally done away with three prepaid plans from its official website which include the Rs 279 and Rs 179 recharge plans and the Rs 45 Smart Recharge pack. After the discontinuation of these plans, Airtel has unveiled a new Rs 128 Smart Recharge pack.

Airtel has finally called it quits when it comes to the Rs 279 and Rs 179 recharge plans, and the Rs 45 Smart Recharge pack.

The Rs 279 Airtel prepaid recharge plan came with unlimited calling on any network, and 100 SMS per day along with 1.5GB of daily data. Its validity was for 28 days.

The Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan came with benefits such as 1.5GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. This plan offers Airtel Xstream, free HelloTunes on Wynk Music, one month access to Amazon Prime Video, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

The other discontinued plan includes the Rs 179 prepaid plan which basically offered Rs 2 lakh worth of Bharti AXA life insurance, 2GB of data, 300 SMS with a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited calling.

After removing the Rs 45 pack, Airtel has come up with a pack that is priced at Rs 128. It doesn’t give any talktime or data benefits. It comes with local and STD calling to 2.5 paise per second and SMS at Re 1 and Rs 1.5 respectively and a validity of 28 days.

