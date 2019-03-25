हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Active wireless subscribers

Airtel has maximum proportion of active wireless subscribers vs its total wireless subscribers: TRAI

This was followed by Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, Reliance Communication and BSNL.

New Delhi: Airtel has maximum proportion of active wireless subscribers versus its total wireless subscribers, telecom regulator TRAI said in its report.

“Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (97.31%) of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of January 2019,” the  TRAI report said.

This was followed by Vodafone Idea at 92.64 percent, Reliance Jio at 83.08 percent, Reliance Communication at 62.22 percent and BSNL at 56.35 percent, TRAI said.

The report found that out of the total wireless subscribers which was at 1,181.97 million, the wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of January 2019 was 1,022.58 million.

The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 86.51% of the total wireless subscriber base.

The report said that during the month of January, 2019, all service areas except UP (West) and Tamil Nadu, showed positive monthly growth in their wireless subscribers. North East service area showed Maximum growth of 2.74% in its wireless subscriber during the month of January 2019, it added.

