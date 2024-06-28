Airtel Hikes Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024--Check Complete Rate List, Prepaid And Postpaid Plan Details

New Delhi: A day after Reliance Jio announced price hike mobile tariffs, telecom operator Bharti Airtel too followed suit. Airtel has announced hike in its mobile tariff effective from 3rd July 2024.

"Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of INR 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital," said a company statement.

Airtel added that it welcomes the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs and will also revise its mobile tariffs from July 3rd. These prices apply to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd. Circles.



Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Prepaid Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS 179 28 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 199 RS 455 84 6GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 509 RS 1799 365 24GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 1999

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Daily Data Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 265 28 1GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 299 RS 299 28 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 349 RS 359 28 2.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 409 RS 399 28 3GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 449 RS 479 56 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 579 RS 549 56 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 649 RS 719 84 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 859 RS 830 84 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 979 RS 2999 365 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 3599

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Data Add Ons

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 19 1 Day 1GB 22 RS 29 1 Day 1GB 33 RS 65 Validity Plan 4GB 77

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

MRP Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 399 1 Connection, 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription 449 RS 499 1 Connection, 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months 549 RS 599 Family of 2 Connection, 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 699 RS 999 Family of 4 Connection, 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 1199

Airtel has said that it has ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.