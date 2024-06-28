Advertisement
AIRTEL

Airtel Hikes Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024--Check Complete Rate List, Prepaid And Postpaid Plan Details

Airtel has revised the base pre-paid plan from Rs 179 to Rs 199 while the postpaid plan of Rs 999 has been hiked to Rs 1199.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A day after Reliance Jio announced price hike mobile tariffs, telecom operator Bharti Airtel too followed suit. Airtel has announced hike in its mobile tariff effective from 3rd July 2024.

"Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of INR 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital," said a company statement.

Airtel added that it welcomes the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs and will also revise its mobile tariffs from July 3rd. These prices apply to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd. Circles.


Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Prepaid Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP
RS 179 28 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 199
RS 455 84 6GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 509
RS 1799 365 24GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 1999

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Daily Data Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS
RS 265 28 1GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 299
RS 299 28 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 349
RS 359 28 2.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 409
RS 399 28 3GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 449
RS 479 56 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 579
RS 549 56 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 649
RS 719 84 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 859
RS 830 84 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 979
RS 2999 365 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 3599

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Data Add Ons

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS
RS 19 1 Day 1GB 22
RS 29 1 Day 1GB 33
RS 65 Validity Plan 4GB 77

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

 

MRP Benefit Revised MRP RS
RS 399 1 Connection, 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription 449
RS 499 1 Connection, 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months 549
RS 599 Family of 2 Connection, 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 699
RS 999 Family of 4 Connection, 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 1199

Airtel has said that it has ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.

 

