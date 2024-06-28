Airtel Hikes Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024--Check Complete Rate List, Prepaid And Postpaid Plan Details
Airtel has revised the base pre-paid plan from Rs 179 to Rs 199 while the postpaid plan of Rs 999 has been hiked to Rs 1199.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: A day after Reliance Jio announced price hike mobile tariffs, telecom operator Bharti Airtel too followed suit. Airtel has announced hike in its mobile tariff effective from 3rd July 2024.
"Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of INR 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital," said a company statement.
Airtel added that it welcomes the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs and will also revise its mobile tariffs from July 3rd. These prices apply to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd. Circles.
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Prepaid Plan
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP
|RS 179
|28
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|199
|RS 455
|84
|6GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|509
|RS 1799
|365
|24GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|1999
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Daily Data Plan
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 265
|28
|1GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|299
|RS 299
|28
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|349
|RS 359
|28
|2.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|409
|RS 399
|28
|3GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|449
|RS 479
|56
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|579
|RS 549
|56
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|649
|RS 719
|84
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|859
|RS 830
|84
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|979
|RS 2999
|365
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|3599
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Data Add Ons
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 19
|1 Day
|1GB
|22
|RS 29
|1 Day
|1GB
|33
|RS 65
|Validity Plan
|4GB
|77
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan
|MRP
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 399
|1 Connection, 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription
|449
|RS 499
|1 Connection, 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months
|549
|RS 599
|Family of 2 Connection, 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|699
|RS 999
|Family of 4 Connection, 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|1199
Airtel has said that it has ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.
Live Tv