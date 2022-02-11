Airtel internet services back after brief outage, company regrets inconvenience

New Delhi: Airtel internet services are now back after it suffered a brief disruption. The company has said that it deeply regrets the inconvenience it may have caused the users.

Airtel tweeted:

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 11, 2022

On Internet outage detector platform Downdetector, the map showed widespread outages across the country, including Metros, that started around 11 a.m.

While 50 per cent users reported facing total blackout, 34 per cent had problems with mobile Internet and 16 per cent had no signal, according to Downdetector.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit fell 2.8 per cent during Q3FY22 to Rs 830 crore on a year-on-year basis, the company announced this week. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 854 crore. On the other hand, the total revenues during Q3FY22 grew 12.6 per cent to Rs 29,867 crore, as against Rs 26,518 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

According to a monthly telecom subscribers report released by the telecom regulator Trai last month, Bharti Airtel's wired broadband subscriber base has grown by about 70 per cent to 4.08 million in November 2021 from 2.41 million in September 2019 and at a similar growth pace it is expected to overtake BSNL soon.

Jio now leads the fixed-line broadband segment with 4.34 million customers. It has toppled 20 -year-old state-run telecom company BSNL as top service provider in the fixed-line broadband services. BSNL's customer base declined to 4.2 million in November from 4.72 million in October. Bharti Airtel fixed line broadband customer base stood at 4.08 million in November.

The broadband subscribers in the country grew to 801.6 million in November from 798.95 million in October with Reliance Jio maintaining its lead in the segment, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) subscribers report.

Reliance Jio's total broadband subscriber base stood at 432.96 million in November. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 210.10 million broadband customers, VIL 122.40 million, BSNL 23.62 million and Atria Convergence broadband customer base stood at 1.98 million.

