New Delhi: Telecom major Airtel has quietly launched three new prepaid recharge plans for its customers. The plans priced at Rs 99, Rs 109, and Rs 111 provide customers with unlimited talktime, instead of unlimited calls and data. It appears that the new plans are basically for users who want to keep their numbers up and running, without the need to recharge their account with a pricier unlimited prepaid plan.

Besides the talktime, customers will also get some data with the new plans. Customers should note that they won't get unlimited data with the plans, as the plans are aimed at users with low internet consumption.

Airtel Rs 99 plan

The newly launched Airtel Rs 99 plan offers customers Rs 99 talktime and 200MB of high-speed data. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Customers don't get any SMS with the plan. Users will be charged Rs 1 per SMS. Also, they will have to pay Rs 1.5 per minute of an STD call.

Airtel Rs 109 plan

Customers can get Rs 99 in talktime and 200MB of high-speed data with Airtel's new Rs 109 plan. However, the plan is valid for 30 days. Customers also do not receive SMS as part of the plan. Users will be charged Rs 1 for each SMS sent. They will also be charged Rs 1.5 per minute for an STD call.

Airtel Rs 111 plan



The Airtel Rs 111 plan also offers talktime of Rs 99 and 200 MB of high-speed data. However, the plan comes with a month's validity. So, for months having 31 days, it would be better to recharge your number with the Rs 111 plan, instead of the Rs 109 plan.