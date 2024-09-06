Airtel Introduces 3 New Festive Prepaid Plans—Details Here

New Delhi: In celebration of the festival season, Airtel has rolled out three exclusive prepaid plans which will be available for a limited time. These special offers include exciting benefits like OTT streaming services and additional perks, designed to enhance your mobile experience. Here are the details of these limited-time plans.

Airtel’s 2024 Festive Prepaid Plans

Airtel has introduced three new prepaid plans with festive offers for 2024.

1. Rs 979 Plan: Get 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 22+ OTT benefits on Xstream Premium, all valid for 84 days. Plus, enjoy an extra 10GB of data with a 28-day validity.

2. Rs 1,029 Plan: This plan includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. It also offers 22+ OTT benefits on Xstream Premium and an additional 10GB of data valid for 28 days.

3. Rs 3,599 Plan: This plan is ideal for long-term use and provides 2GB of data per day and unlimited calls for a full year. It also includes 22+ OTT benefits on Xstream Premium and a 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio has also launched three new recharge plans priced at Rs 899, Rs 999, and Rs 3,599 each offering additional benefits along with daily data. These special plans are part of Jio's anniversary celebration and are available from September 5 to September 10.