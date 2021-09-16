Airtel launches Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 2798 Disney+ Hotstar plans, recharge now to enjoy IPL 2021

New Delhi: Just a few days ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021, Bharti Airtel has rolled out three new recharge packs offering subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, so that customers can enjoy live streaming of the tournament on their mobile devices.

Priced at Rs Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 2798, the three new packs offer a slew of benefits along with tons of high-speed data and an unlimited calling facility. The plans also offer subscriptions to various other over the top services.

Airtel Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 Disney+ Hotstar plan offers benefits such as 3GB of high-speed data per day and unlimited calling service with a validity of 28 days. Customers also get 100 SMS per day, along with subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video as well.

Customers can also enjoy Wynk Music and Xstream Premium, among other digital subscriptions, with the recharge plan.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

The Rs 699 Disney+ Hotstar plan provides similar benefits with an extended validity of 56 days. However, the data speed in the plan goes down to 2 GB. Customers also get unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Xstream Premium, among other digital subscriptions

Airtel Rs 2798 plan

The third new plan - the Rs 2798 Disney+ Hotstar plan - comes with a 356 days validity. The plan offers high-speed data for a complete year, along with several OTT subscriptions, including Wynk Music, Xstream Premium and of course Disney+ Hotstar.

Customers can buy any of the three new plans by recharging their mobile number with the respective amount. Customers can recharge their Airtel numbers either online via the Airtel Thanks app or any other digital recharging platform or even via offline retail shops.