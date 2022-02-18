Airtel offering better plans than BSNL? Find out here

New Delhi: Telecom companies provide several types of broadband plans for their customers. These options range from low-cost packages with slow internet speeds to high-end packages with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Some of these broadband businesses' plans have become so popular that they make the list of best-selling plans.

These best-selling plans include high-speed connectivity and a huge amount of data, as well as a slew of other perks. Broadband plans from BSNL are often considered advantageous, however, today we will introduce you to such plans from Airtel that are better than BSNL.

Airtel Plans: When it comes to delivering broadband services, Airtel has been one of the market's most prominent participants. Airtel offers numerous plans via its Xstream Fiber connection, but the telco's best-seller is the 'Entertainment' package, which provides 200 Mbps internet speed for Rs 999 per month. With this plan, users receive 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly Fair-Use-Policy (FUP) data. Airtel also provides 'Airtel Thanks perks' with its broadband plans, which include subscriptions to OTT sites such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Wynk Music.

BSNL Plans: BSNL Bharat provides a variety of plans to its customers via fibre connection. The ISP's most popular plan, however, is the 100 Mbps option. The Superstar Premium-1 broadband package from the company costs Rs 749 per month and provides 100 Mbps internet speed. The package includes 1000GB of data, after which the internet speed is lowered to 5 Mbps. This package also includes access to OTT services such as Sony Liv Premium, Zee5 Premium, and others.

In such a case, Airtel's best-selling plans outperform BSNL. Because they include additional internet as well as a slew of OTT subscriptions and other perks. In addition, Airtel provides faster internet speeds than BSNL. As a result, they can play the best BSNL players.

