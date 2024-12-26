Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2835991https://zeenews.india.com/technology/airtel-outage-major-network-disruptions-impact-users-nationwide-2835991.html
NewsTechnology
AIRTEL OUTAGE

Airtel Outage: Major Network Disruptions Impact Users Nationwide

Airtel Outage: According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages it was reported that the network issues started to rise around 10:30 am.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Airtel Outage: Major Network Disruptions Impact Users Nationwide File Photo

New Delhi: Many Airtel users on Thursday took to social media to report issues with both broadband and mobile services. The disruption left users unable to access the internet or make calls. This was highlighted by hundreds of complaints on the outage detection platform, downdetector.in. The Airtel network outage affected both mobile and broadband users. The disruption left them unable to make calls or use the internet.

Details from Downdetector

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages it was reported that the network issues started to rise around 10:30 am. The outage primarily impacted Airtel’s mobile and broadband services.

The platform's data reveals that 46 per cent of users experienced a complete blackout, 32 per cent faced no signal, and 22 per cent had mobile connectivity issues. Downdetector's outage map indicates that cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, and Mumbai were the hardest hit.

Airtel has yet to release an official statement regarding the outage.

Users Struggle with Connectivity

Many users took to social media to voice their frustration, reporting issues like dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and complete loss of connectivity. Here are a few posts shared by Airtel users on X.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK