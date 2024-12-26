Airtel Outage: Major Network Disruptions Impact Users Nationwide
Airtel Outage: According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages it was reported that the network issues started to rise around 10:30 am.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Many Airtel users on Thursday took to social media to report issues with both broadband and mobile services. The disruption left users unable to access the internet or make calls. This was highlighted by hundreds of complaints on the outage detection platform, downdetector.in. The Airtel network outage affected both mobile and broadband users. The disruption left them unable to make calls or use the internet.
Details from Downdetector
According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages it was reported that the network issues started to rise around 10:30 am. The outage primarily impacted Airtel’s mobile and broadband services.
The platform's data reveals that 46 per cent of users experienced a complete blackout, 32 per cent faced no signal, and 22 per cent had mobile connectivity issues. Downdetector's outage map indicates that cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, and Mumbai were the hardest hit.
Airtel has yet to release an official statement regarding the outage.
Users Struggle with Connectivity
Many users took to social media to voice their frustration, reporting issues like dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and complete loss of connectivity. Here are a few posts shared by Airtel users on X.
Does anyone else experience down in @airtelindia , in Ahmedabad? almost everyone at my office using Airtel SIM has No network. — @AdityaTiwari (@iamaditiwari) December 26, 2024
Airtel Broadband & Mobile Services All Are Down ,
No Network on Mobile & Boradband
Everything is gone in Gujarat Right Now..!@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence @airtelnews #mobilenetwork #airtel #airtel5gsmartconnect #nowifi — Jiten Kumar (@jitenpalkumar) December 26, 2024
Hey @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia Entire network in the city seems down. Both Mobile & Xstream Fiber are down. Whats the expected time by when the issue will be fixed? — jaagare (@jaagare) December 26, 2024
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv