Airtel Outage: Major Network Disruptions Impact Users Nationwide

New Delhi: Many Airtel users on Thursday took to social media to report issues with both broadband and mobile services. The disruption left users unable to access the internet or make calls. This was highlighted by hundreds of complaints on the outage detection platform, downdetector.in. The Airtel network outage affected both mobile and broadband users. The disruption left them unable to make calls or use the internet.

Details from Downdetector

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages it was reported that the network issues started to rise around 10:30 am. The outage primarily impacted Airtel’s mobile and broadband services.

The platform's data reveals that 46 per cent of users experienced a complete blackout, 32 per cent faced no signal, and 22 per cent had mobile connectivity issues. Downdetector's outage map indicates that cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, and Mumbai were the hardest hit.

Airtel has yet to release an official statement regarding the outage.

Users Struggle with Connectivity

Many users took to social media to voice their frustration, reporting issues like dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and complete loss of connectivity. Here are a few posts shared by Airtel users on X.

Does anyone else experience down in @airtelindia , in Ahmedabad? almost everyone at my office using Airtel SIM has No network. — @AdityaTiwari (@iamaditiwari) December 26, 2024