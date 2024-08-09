Airtel Top Prepaid Plans With 30 Days Validity: Jio Vs BSNL Plan Offer, Benefits Compared
Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL: Compare plans, offers and benefits by these telecom companies with a 30-Day validity period.
New Delhi: The recent rate revision in mobile tariffs by the Telecom companies has made the prepaid recharges go up by a tad higher. Here's comparing the plans offered by Airtel, Jio and state owned BSNL with 30 days validity.
Airtel is offering 3 prepaid plans with 30 Days validity
Airtel Rs 211 Prepaid Plan
This is a 'data only plan' by Airtel. The company offers 1GB Per Day Data with 30 Days Validity. However, there is no voice calling offer on this plan.
Airtel Rs 219 Prepaid Plan
This is an Unlimited Talktime plan by Airtel. The company is offering 3GB Data with 30 Days Validity. Customers will also get 300 SMS, Free Hello Tunes on Wynk, Enjoy Wynk Music
Airtel Rs 355 Prepaid Plan
Airtel's Rs 355 prepaid recharge plan offers benefits like Unlimited calls, 25 GB data, 100 SMS/ day, Wynk Music subscription, free hellotunes, and 3 month free Apollo subscription. The Rs 355 Airtel recharge plan offers validity of 30 days.
Reliance Jio Rs 355 Freedom Prepaid Plan
This is Jio's only prepaid plan with 30 days validity. Jio is offering the following benefits:
25GB high-speed data
Once 25GB threshold is reached, Fair Usage Policy (FUP) reduces the speed to 64kbps
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS per day
BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Plan
BSNL offers unlimited calling, 60GB data, 100 SMS per day in this plan with a 30 days validity.
