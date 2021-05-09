Alcohol home delivery is here! Place your liquor orders online in THIS state

Keeping in view the rising Covid-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, most states across the country are living under lockdown. In this situation, guzzlers are facing difficulties in buying liquor, as all retail shops, except essentials, are completely shut.

However, the shut down is leading to a severe loss in excise taxes for states governments, along with causing the menace of smuggling of adulterated liquor. Just a few days, nine people lost their lives after drinking alcohol-based homoeopathy syrup in Chattisgarh.

As a result, the state government has now decided to start the home delivery of liquor amid the lockdown starting from May 10, 2021. In its official notification pushed on late Saturday, the state government said that the liquor online home delivery system has been stated to check illegal liquor manufacture, sale and transportation.

For home delivery of liquor, consumers have to place their orders via the government’s app. Liquor delivery will only take place at a fixed time from 9 am to 8 pm. District collectors can increase and decrease time as required at the local level.

Home delivery shops have been determined by Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited. Customers will have to pay first for the online delivery of alcohol and only after the liquor will be delivered. The delivery boy will also be issued a card for smooth delivery of liquor.

Consumers can book online delivery of liquor via the CSMCL Online app. For this, customers have to provide their mobile number, Aadhaar card and full address. After furnishing the details, customers are allowed to see the price and brand of the wine. A liquor shop in the 15 km range will deliver to a customer with an additional shipping charge of up to Rs 100.