Alert! Google Chrome is the 'most vulnerable' web browser: Report

New Delhi: Web browser application is an essential tool to search web content on the Internet. We all use different web browsers depending on our likes and dislikes. However, if you are using Google Chrome browser for your searches, then it’s time to become more cautious and protective regarding your data and sensitive information. Google Chrome is considered as the most vulnerable browser available in the market, according to a new report published by Atlas VPN.

The report said Google has become the most vulnerable with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022. These figures were based on data from the VulDB vulnerabiltiy database from January 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022, according to the report.

The CVE programme tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across the multiple platforms.

What is a Web browser?

Web browser is an application software that helps us to find content on the Internet effecively and conveniently. There are lots of web browser in the market such as Microsoft Edge, Opera, Apple’s Safari, Mozilla’s Firefox, etc. However, Google Chrome is used most widely used to do searches on the Internet.

What is found in the new report?

As per the report, Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days of October. These are CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

But these errors and issues on Chrome can be fixed if users update to Google’s Chrome version 106.0.5249.61.

Mozill’s Firefox browser is in the second place in the list of vulnerable browser. The report said it had 117 vulnerabilities. In the first three quarters of 2022, Safari web browser had 26 vulnerabilities, and its number for cumulative vulnerabilities 1,139 since its release, the report said. As of May 2022, Safari reached over a billion users, and Apple has been working hard to make sure its browser is secure and safe to use.

Opera browser had found no vulnerabilities so far in 2022 and only 344 cumulative vulnerabilities.