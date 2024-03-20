ALERT! Indian Government Warns Apple Users Of Major Security Risk

New Delhi: This week, Apple users in India received a significant security alert from the country's security agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The bulletin, dated March 19, 2024, raises concerns for users of Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, and Vision Pro devices.

The agency issues warnings of potential security vulnerabilities that could lead to remote access by attackers and compromise personal and confidential information.

Nature Of Issue

The security risk identified by CERT-In could potentially allow attackers to:

- Access sensitive information

- Execute arbitrary code

- Bypass security restrictions

- Gain elevated privileges on the targeted system

Affected Devices

Notably, the security issue affects various Apple devices, including Vision Pro, Apple TV HD and 4K models, Apple Watch Series 4, and later models, as well as recent MacBook models.

Preventive Measures

To mitigate the risk of security breaches, users are advised to update their Apple devices to the latest software versions released by the company. This can be done by navigating to General – Settings – Software Update and installing any available updates promptly.