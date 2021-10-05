Alert! Millions of Google Chrome users at risk: Update browser to stay protected

Google has issued a crucial security alert to millions of its customers over a new security flaw that has purportedly affected the widely used Chrome browser. The tech giant detailed the high, medium, and low vulnerabilities detected in Chrome for Linux, macOS, and Windows in an official blog post.

The worst aspect of the alert is that it is the most deadly zero-day threat yet discovered, and hackers are already aware of it. Hackers are said to have used this to get access to people's computers and steal personal data and other sensitive information.

Google has issued a warning to consumers to update their Google Chrome to the latest version right away. This tip is for anyone who uses Google Chrome, Windows 10, or a Mac.

The stable channel for desktop was recently updated, and the extended stable channel 94.0.4606.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux was released. The new version will be rolled out over the next few days/weeks, according to Google.

High security risks are

CVE-2021-37974: Use after free in Safe Browsing.

CVE-2021-37975: Use after free in V8.

CVE-2021-37976: Information leak in the core.

Is your Google Chrome browser secure?

Go to Settings

Tap on Help

Visit About Google Chrome

Google Chrome versions 94.0.4606.71 or higher are protected

If you don’t have this version, you can’t do anything. You will either need to wait or shut down the machine

CVE-2021-37975 and CVE-2021-37976 are two exploits identified by Google. Hackers can simply access any of your personal information thanks to these hazards. It's worth noting that Google already detected the CVE-2021-37973 attack in its Chrome browser.

The tech giant has revealed a number of dangers that fall under the ‘Use-After-Free' category. The error of not emptying the memory after it has been freed is known as Use After Free, or UAF. It causes a programme to crash, which hackers can use to infiltrate your Chrome browser.

