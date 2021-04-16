Alert! Stalkers tracking WhatsApp status? Here’s how a flaw compromising people’s privacy

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has a status flaw that can be misused by stalkers to track other users on the app.

According to a report, the stalkers are reportedly using WhatsApp Online Status Tracker websites to track users' activity and access their personal data and they can get to know who is texting whom without their knowledge.

“Cyberstalkers typically like to collect as much information about their target as possible. They want to know where they are at any given moment; who they’re meeting; who they’re talking to; what their texts say; who they’re emailing; what they’re browsing for online. Knowledge is power, and having this level of power over someone is intoxicating, dangerous and profoundly unethical,” stated a report from Traced.

WhatsApp status trackers are tracking users’ status even when they are not online. The report further takes examples of few users and these trackers showed that they can get to know the exact time and date the user was online. The process includes just entering the person’s WhatsApp number on the status tracker app or website and it will show when the user came online and for how long.

The app states, “If you suspect a cheating spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend, for example [WhatsApp last seen tracker online can help you to confirm whether your suspicions are really true”.

