Alert! THESE 4 BSNL recharge plans will be stopped

Government-owned telecom company BSNL has made few changes in its prepaid plans as it plans to stop the recharge coupon of Rs 47, plan voucher of Rs 109, and special tariff voucher of Rs 998, and Rs 1098.

Besides stopping the above plans, the company has also launched new plans including a prepaid plan of Rs 197 which gives 2GB data daily and unlimited calls for 18 days. This plan will have a validity of 180 days.

Also, BSNL has increased the rate of its Rs 365 prepaid plan by Rs 32 and the annual prepaid plan will be available for Rs 397 and there will be no change in the rest of its benefits.



In this plan, users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS daily, and 2GB of data for 60 days. The total validity of this plan is 365 days.

BSNL’s Rs 249 plan offers unlimited voice calls to users on any network and unlimited data up to 1GB daily. After this, the speed of this plan decreases to 40 Kbps. Daily 100 free SMS are also available in the plan and the validity is 60 days.

At the same time, the prepaid plan of Rs 298 also gives the same benefit to the customers, while this plan comes with an Eros Now subscription, which has a validity of 56 days.



