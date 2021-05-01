हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Digital frauds

Alert! UPI, payments frauds soar high in eastern Indian states

TrustCheckr identified over 1 million frauds together in B2B and B2C in the last 15 months, 25 percent scams in KYC and 20 percent in QR codes, while B2B scams were largely done with 30 percent fake identities and 25 percent synthetic identity frauds.

Alert! UPI, payments frauds soar high in eastern Indian states

The eastern states in the country are witnessing high levels of digital frauds or UPI scams (41 percent) via payment apps and online marketplaces, a report has revealed.

According to TrustCheckr, a fraud data insights and analytics startup, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are facing top frauds in KYC, fake cash-back, frauds through digital wallets, fake-selling, QR codes, UPI phishing, lottery scams and financial fraud on social media.

The top scamsters are from Patna, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Meerut for one of the top payment apps (at 15 percent) and most QR Code scams originate from Assam, accounting for 20 percent of the total distribution.

"Top cities where fraudster syndicates are active are Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Guwahati, Patna, Chandigarh, Meerut," the report mentioned.

In QR code frauds, most fraudsters posed themselves as army men selling something on marketplaces.

"Digital scams can trick users as they may appear as legitimate by revealing a few authentic details about them in order to earn their trust and move money. If it sounds too good to be true, one should be careful about such transactions. Our score parameters can give a go-ahead or early warning signs of fraud," said Shivraj Harsha, Co-founder, TrustCheckr.

TrustCheckr identified over 1 million frauds together in B2B and B2C in the last 15 months, 25 percent scams in KYC and 20 percent in QR codes, while B2B scams were largely done with 30 percent fake identities and 25 percent synthetic identity frauds.

"The common thread of digital payment frauds is phone number and email address. We check fraud signals with phone/email, validate the customer authenticity using historical fraud trends, fraud data sets, history and provide simple REST APIs with phone numbers as input, integration in less than 48 hours," said Adhip Ramesh, Founder, TrustCheckr.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Digital fraudsUPI scamsQR codesFinancial FraudUPI phishing
Next
Story

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale on May 2: Motorola brings deals and offers on select phones

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day