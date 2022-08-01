New Delhi: Meta owned WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives. Be it the office or somewhere else, it plays an important role in communication. It is the most used messaging app in the world with more than two billion users. Almost everyone uses this app in today’s time. The messaging app can be of great use to you, whether it is important to work for your office or something else. You can send text messages on it as well as do audio and video chats on it. The company has become extra cautious when it comes rising incidents to cyber crimes.

However, there is some content on WhatsApp that is considered to be completely prohibited. If you try to send such content, you may have to go to jail. Here's the complete detail of such content. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 big changes in August 2022 that can affect your finances)

Copyright Content

Sharing copyrighted content of an original item to a group or to your friends can cause legal actions. If someone comes to know about it and files a complaint, you may have to face legal consequences. Be aware of it otherwise, you may have to bear heavy losses. (Also Read: THESE Banks hike MCLR ahead of RBI bi-monthly monetary policy)

Adult Content

Some people join WhatsApp groups and keep sending adult content to other users or groups. But do you know, if someone in the group complains about it, you may have to face legal consequences? You should avoid sending such content to the group.

Subversive Activities

It is an offense to send any text or video related to terrorist activities in any WhatsApp group. The person sharing such content can be jailed because the government keeps an eye on such content for national security.

Someone's MMS

If you make MMS of a person and continuously harass or blackmail him on WhatsApp, you may have to go to jail because doing so is a crime.