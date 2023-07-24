Reliance Jio to Launch JioBook Laptop This Month: All You Need To Know

Reliance Jio is now gearing up to launch a new JioBook laptop in India. The teaser, shared by Amazon recently, revealed that the laptop will be coming on July 31, however, not many details have been given about the new launch. There is still confusion about whether the new launch will be a refreshed version of the former one or whether Reliance is planning to sell the older model through the online selling giant. As Amazon teases the JioBook laptop's launch date, check details about the expected specifications, features, and pricing of the upcoming model.

JioBook laptop specifications and features

As stated by Amazon India with a series of teaser images, Reliance promises the JioBook to be lighter in weight at 990 g, in comparison to its former one which weighed around 1.2 kg.



It will also feature 4G connectivity, just like its predecessor, and will be powered by JioOS (based on Android) and an octa-core processor, that will help in streaming high-definition videos, and multi-tasking between various functions.

The new JioBook laptop will also come with promising all-day battery life.

JioBook laptop price

Just like the 2022 version, the new version of the JioBook laptop is also expected to come at a reasonable price. The former one was launched with a price tag of Rs 15,799 with features like an 11.6-inch display, a webcam, two USB ports, a headphone jack, and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 SoC.

While it has a limited ram of 2GB, it has 32GB eMMC storage, which is expandable by up to 128 GB. Additionally, as the laptop required a 4G sim card, the upcoming version can also come with affordable data plans for users.

JioBook laptop launch date

As mentioned by Amazon in its latest teaser, the upcoming JioBook laptop will be launched on July 31, 2023, during which the company is expected to reveal the major features and details about its pricing.

With Reliance Jio making a significant entry in the field of technology, this launch comes weeks after Jio unveiled its Jio Bharat 4G phone earlier this month.