Amazon 5G Revolution Sale 2023: Best 5G Smartphones At Up To 40% Price Drop

New Delhi: Leading online retailer Amazon has announced a 5G Revolution Sale. The four-day sale kicked off on May 27 and run through May 31. 5G smartphones from renowned manufacturers like OnePlus, realme, Samsung, and others are up to 40 percent discount during the event. Additionally, buyers will have access to free EMI purchase options starting at Rs 1,666 per month.

Exchange Bonus

A bonus exchange of up to Rs 10,000 will also be offered during the sale. Additionally, it provides free Prime membership for up to 24 months on a few handsets. Check out these offers on low-cost smartphones that you shouldn't pass up.

Lava Blaze 5G

The price of this Lava smartphone is Rs 10,999. It has a 6.5-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 11 Prime

The MediaTek Helio G99 6nm Octa-core processor powers the Redmi 11 Prime. On Amazon, it costs 9,999 yen. The device boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities and a 90Hz FHD+ display.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The smartphone, which has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, costs Rs 13,999 on Amazon. The device has a 5,000mAh battery and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tecno Spark 10 5G

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is available for buy for $14,999. The device boasts a 5.56-inch HD+ display, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging, and a processor called the 7nm Dimensity 6020 that is powered by the incredibly efficient Two Arm Cortex-A76 running at 2.2GHz.

Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G is available for buy for $18,999. The device's 5,000 mAh battery is supported by 33W SuperVOOC charging and boasts a 6.56-inch 90Hz display.