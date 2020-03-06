हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alexa

Amazon Alexa can now help you with traffic and weather updates, read here

Customers can also watch NBA video highlights on any Alexa-enabled device with a screen. It can also provide updates on the 2020 US presidential election.   

Amazon Alexa can now help you with traffic and weather updates, read here
Representational Image

California: Amazon has added a handful of new features to its Alexa voice assistant including the ability to provide weather and traffic updates.

If you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can simply say, "Alexa, how is the traffic to the airport", and then "Alexa, send that to my phone", to receive a notification about route guidance, the Alexa's Monthly Roundup - February 2020 blog notes. 

Alexa can also proactively notify you if there is a local severe weather warning. 

Customers can also watch NBA video highlights on any Alexa-enabled device with a screen.

It can also provide updates on the 2020 US presidential election. 

Tags:
Alexatraffic updatesWeather updatesAmazon
Next
Story

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched; check price and features

Must Watch

PT3M

Missing African Parrot found in Nagpur