Amazon Alexa may come to Windows 10 lock screen

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft would allow Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to activate on the lock screen in the next update to Windows 10.

Microsoft's new update follows changes to Cortana in Windows 10, as it moves to a separate app in the Microsoft Store and away from the built-in search experience in the operating system, The Verge reported on Monday.

By putting Alexa on the lock screen, a Windows 10 PC would be an Alexa smart speaker even when the PC is in sleep mode.

The tech giant plans to implement these changes to Alexa in the code name "19H2" update which is expected to arrive in September.

Microsoft and Amazon last year entered into a partnership to integrate Cortana and Alexa.

Microsoft even started testing its first 2020 Windows 10 update ahead of "19H2" code and continues to issue builds to testers.