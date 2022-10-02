Amazon app quiz today, October 1, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for October 2, 2022:

1. Who has been awarded the 2022 UNESCO Peace Prize?

Answer: Angela Merkel

2. The new Naval Ensign of India bears the seal of which emperor?

Answer: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

3. Barack Obama won the best narrator Emmy for his work on which Netflix documentary series?

Answer: Our Great National Parks

4. Where was the largest wave in this water sport recorded?

Answer: Portugal

5. Since which Olympic games, has this sport always taken place?

Answer: 1920 Antwerp

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

- Open the amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.