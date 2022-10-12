Amazon app quiz today, October 12, 2022: To win Rs 1000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 1000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 12, 2022:

1. Carlos Alcaraz's first match as world no.1 was a straight sets loss to which player at the Astana Open?

Answer: David Goffin

2. The upcoming movie 'Ticket to Paradise' is set largely in which of these tourist destinations (though the scenes were filmed in Australia)?

Answer: Bali

3. Which of these actors was recently honoured as a 'National Icon' by the Election Commission of India?

Answer: Pankaj Tripathi

4. This artist's 'Campbell's Soup Cans' are considered a breakthrough in Pop Art. Name the artist.

Answer: Andy Warhol

5. This visual depicts which site of pilgrimage?

Answer: Badrinath

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.