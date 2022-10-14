Amazon app quiz today, October 14, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 14, 2022:

1. World No.1 Iga Swiatek has recently withdrawn from a team competition named after which legend due to a scheduling clash with the WTA finals?

Answer: Billie Jin King

2. The movie 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna is directed by whom?

Answer: Vikas Bahl

3. A day before Dussehra a new temple in Jebel Ali officially opened. Jebel Ali is located in which country?

Answer: UAE

4. This is the famous Euromast located in which city?

Answer: Rotterdam

5. What was the first name of the founder of this brand, and after whom it is named?

Answer: Ferdinand

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.