Amazon app quiz today, October 4, 2022: To win Rs 1000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 1000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for October 4, 2022:

1. Germany has launched the world's first fleet of passenger trains powered by what?

Answer: Hydrogen

2. Which team claimed their first Durand Cup title in 2022?

Answer: Bengaluru FC

3. In 2022, Indian scientist and industrialist Dr. Swati Piramal has been conferred which country's top civilian honour?

Answer: France

4. This sport evolved from exercises used by which ancient culture?

Answer: Greece

5. Who is known as the father of this sport?

Answer: Walter Camp

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.