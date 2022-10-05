Amazon app quiz today, October 5, 2022: To win Rs 5000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 5000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for October 5, 2022:

1. Typhoon Nanmadol was the fourth-strongest storm to make landfall in which country's history?

Answer: Japan

2. Which of these films has been a passion project for Spielberg since 1999 and was originally titled I'll Be Home?

Answer: Fabelmans

3. Former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has declined which award recently?

Answer: Ramon Magsaysay award

4. In which Olympics was this sport first added to the summer Olympics?

Answer: Tokyo 2020

5. What is the famous mountain peak in this photo?

Answer: Matterhorn

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.