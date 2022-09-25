Amazon app quiz today, September 25, 2022: Here are the answers to win Rs 500

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for September 25, 2022:

1. Who finished the Asia Cup 2022 as the leading run scorer in the tournament?

Answer: Mohammad Rizwan

2. The upcoming movie 'Dhoka: Round D Corner features which of these actors in a lead role?

Answer: R. Madhavan

3. As per the Minister of State for Science & Technology, the first trial for which human space mission will be done by the end of 2023/the start of 2024?

Answer: Gaganyaan

4. What was the name of the adoptive mother of this comic book character?

Answer: Martha Kent

5. War in which Ethiopian regional state has caused sanctions to be placed on these two countries?

Answer: Tigray

How to play Amazon Daily Quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.