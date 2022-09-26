NewsTechnology
AMAZON QUIZ

Amazon app quiz today, September 26, 2022: Here are the answers to win Rs 1000

To win today's prize, one must answer all five questions of the quiz correctly.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amazon app quiz today, September 26, 2022: Here are the answers to win Rs 1000

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for September 26, 2022:

1. The reigning monarch of the UK, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will be known by what name?

Answer: King Charles III

2. Who recently won the 2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix?

Answer: Max Verstappen

3. The movie 'Tejas' is about women entering combat roles in the Indian Airforce stars which actress in the lead role?

Answer: Kangana Ranaut

4. Name this political entity?

Answer: Palestinian National Initiative

5. Which river, the second longest in Europe after the Volga, is shown in this picture?

Answer: Danube

How to play?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the daily quiz option available at the bottom of the Funzone.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral