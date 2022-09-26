Amazon app quiz today, September 26, 2022: Here are the answers to win Rs 1000

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for September 26, 2022:

1. The reigning monarch of the UK, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will be known by what name?

Answer: King Charles III

2. Who recently won the 2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix?

Answer: Max Verstappen

3. The movie 'Tejas' is about women entering combat roles in the Indian Airforce stars which actress in the lead role?

Answer: Kangana Ranaut

4. Name this political entity?

Answer: Palestinian National Initiative

5. Which river, the second longest in Europe after the Volga, is shown in this picture?

Answer: Danube

How to play?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the daily quiz option available at the bottom of the Funzone.