Amazon app quiz today, September 30, 2022: To win Rs 1250, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for September 30, 2022:

1. Which country plans to build NEOM - a futuristic, sustainable city with 170 km glass walls?

Answer: Saudi Arabia

2. Virat Kohli became the overall 2nd cricketer to play 100 matches in all 3 formats of the game. Who is the other person?

Answer: Ross Taylor

3. What was built in India under Project-71 which started in 2005?

Answer: IAC Vikrant

4. Which continent have these animals never been native to?

Answer: Australia

5. Which squirrel breed is considered the main cause of the fall in the population of this breed?

Answer: Eastern Grey Squirrel

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the daily quiz option available at the bottom of the Funzone.