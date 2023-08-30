New Delhi: Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, has made it plain that all staff members must begin working from the office. According to a report by Insider, Jassy has warned remote workers that if they don't start working from the office, "it is not going to work out for them." Notably, the business has requested that some workers relocate to the central centre.

Those who are unable or unwilling to comply have been asked to look for other employment opportunities. It's too late to disagree and commit, Jassy reportedly said. We return to the workplace at least three days a week, so if you can't disagree and commit, Amazon is probably not the place for you. (Also Read: Innovative Business Venture: Invest Rs 5,000 To Rs 10,000 And Earn Rs 1800 To Rs 3000 Per Day - Unlocking Daily Dividends)

Jassy reportedly made it clear that workers are allowed to leave if they are unable to follow business policies. He stated that this was a "judgement call". (Also Read: Meta Removes Thousands Of Facebook Accounts; Is Your Account On The List? Check Here)

It was stated by the business back in May that "it's easier to learn, model, practise, and strengthen our culture when we're in the office together most of the time and surrounded by our colleagues."

According to business policy, distant employees must report to the main hub by the first half of 2024, according to CNBC. Seattle, Arlington, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and other cities are among these recognised centres.

Relocation benefits are provided to all employees who are requested to relocate, according to Amazon spokesperson Rob Munoz.

It's not a one-size-fits-all strategy, so we determined that the best course of action was to connect directly with the teams and people who are affected to make sure they are receiving accurate information that is pertinent to them.

Munoz said this to CNBC. We advise people to speak with their manager or their HR business partner if they believe they don't have the necessary information. This year, Amazon eliminated almost 27,000 jobs globally. It was the largest layoff ever at the corporation, according to a memo written by Jassy.