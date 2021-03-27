हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon

Amazon Electronics Days sale: Check the offers on laptops, headphones, cameras and more

Ecommerce platform Amazon India has come up with a new sale called Electronics Days sale which starts on March 27 and ends on March 29. It is giving discounts up to 50% off on the purchase of laptops, headphones, cameras, smartwatches, and tablets among other things.

Further, the ecommerce platform also offers a 10% instant discount using Bank of Baroda and Induslnd Bank Credit Cards and also up to 18 months of no-cost EMI option for the users.

Check the top offers below:

Laptops: The Lenovo Legion 5 is up for sale at Rs 80,990 as against Rs 107,690 on the platform.

Headphones: Amazon is also giving discounts on accessories such as headphones like boAt Airdopes 441, which is available for Rs 1,999 as against Rs 5,999. Similarly, the JBL C115TWS earphones are available for Rs 4,499.

Wearables: Mi Watch Revolve is up for sale at Rs 8,999 as against Rs 15,999. Similarly, the Amazfit GTS is available for Rs 7,999. Earlier, it was available for Rs 12,999 on Amazon India.

Camera: The sale offers  Panasonic LUMIX G7 at Rs 38,490.

Tablets: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is up for sale at Rs 16,999 as against Rs 20,999. Similarly, the Lenovo Tab M10 is available for Rs 13,999 as against Rs 27,000.

