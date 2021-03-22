Amazon Fab Phones Fest March 2021 Sale: Avail 40% discount on Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Honor and Vivo smartphones

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with a Fab Phones Fest sale which brings up to 40 percent discount on smartphones. The sale also offers no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and instant discounts on smartphones and accessories.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is already live on the website today and will end on February 25, with phones from the latest OnePlus 9 series to Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Honor and Vivo, and more on discount.

The details of the sale include offers like a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on customers using ICICI Bank Credit Cards for their transactions. Also, there will be additional exchange offers up to Rs 2,000 along with a No-Cost EMI of up to 12 months.

Prime members can get an offer of No Cost EMI on HDFC bank debit and credit cards that provide lower EMI options starting at Rs 1,333 per month.

Check out the attractive deals on Amazon:

Xiaomi

Amazon Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and others will be sold at a discounted rate on Amazon and further the prices can go down with additional bank offers as well as no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. Also, there will be flash sales for several Xiaomi handsets at noon.

Samsung

Amazon is giving up to 25% off on Samsung M-series smartphones, with up to 6 months No Cost EMI. Samsung Galaxy M12 gets a flat Rs 1,000 cut with a bank offer, while the Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to Rs 6,000, along with additional offers.

Apple

iPhone 12 Mini will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 61,100 with bank offers.

Vivo

Up to 30% off is available on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to Rs 5,000 off with bank offers as well as up to Rs 2,000 off with exchange.

OPPO

Amazon is offering a 35% discount on OPPO smartphones during the sale, along with up to 12 months No-Cost EMI.

Also, there are discounts on accessories where customers can get price cuts on mobile accessories, including power banks, headsets and more.