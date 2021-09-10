हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 launched in India

Amazon has launched an updated version of its popular Fire TV Stick 4K called the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 launched in India

New Delhi: Amazon has launched an updated version of its popular Fire TV Stick 4K called the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is up for pre-order starting from Rs 6,499. One can pre-order it from the Amazon India website as well as Amazon kiosks in select malls and will begin shipping to customers from October 7, 2021.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K UHD, HDR and HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos for cinematic experience. It features the latest Alexa Voice Remote to easily search for their desired content, control playback, manage the smart home devices and more.

It comes with a new quad-core 1.8GHz MediaTek MT8696 processor with 750MHz IMG GE8300 that is 40 percent more powerful than the predecessor. It has 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and is the first Amazon Fire TV stick with Wi-Fi 6 support, thanks to the MT7921LS chip.

The remote features additional shortcut buttons for popular apps, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, depending upon your region.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports the live view picture-in-picture feature from the Fire TV Cube. Also Read: Ford confirms launch of Mustang GT, Mustang Mach-E in India: In Pics

 

One can also wirelessly connect Echo Studio or a pair of Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as well (just like the Fire TV Omni and 4-Series). Also Read: Looking to invest in Bitcoins? RBI has serious and major concerns, read what Governor Shaktikanta Das says

