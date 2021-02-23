Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Check out the most attractive deals on laptops, desktops and more

Amazon India has come up with a new sale called the Grand Gaming Days sale which began on February 22 and will end on February 24.

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on the purchase of gaming laptops, gaming consoles, and accessories among other things and the company is also providing users with a no-cost EMI along with exchange offers to the interested buyers.

Also, the customers will get up to 30% off on the purchase of large-screen TVs and the company is also offering exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are the top deals for you to consider:

Gaming laptops: As part of the sale, Amazon India is offering the 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 AN515-43 gaming laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage space for Rs 57,540. Also, the 15-inch MSI Bravo FHD gaming laptop is available for Rs 83,990 and the 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen 7 FHD gaming laptop is available for Rs 82,490.

Gaming Desktop: The company is also giving the Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 gaming desktop with 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD+256GB SSD for Rs 62,990. The ASUS ROG Huracan G21CN gaming desktop with 9th generation Intel Core i5-9400F processor and 4GB VRAM is available for Rs 60,990.

Gaming TV: The 43-inch Onida Fire TV Edition FHD Smart LED TV, which comes with 16W speaker output is available for Rs 22,649. Also, the 43-inch Sanyo Kaizen Series FHD Certified Android LED TV is available for Rs 22,999.

Gaming Routers: The Linksys Dual-Band E5600 WiFi Fast Router is available for Rs 2,999, while the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router is available for Rs 20,420.