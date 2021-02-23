हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Check out the most attractive deals on laptops, desktops and more

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on the purchase of gaming laptops, gaming consoles, and accessories among other things and the company are also providing users with a no-cost EMI along with exchange offers to the interested buyers.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Check out the most attractive deals on laptops, desktops and more

Amazon India has come up with a new sale called the Grand Gaming Days sale which began on February 22 and will end on February 24. 

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on the purchase of gaming laptops, gaming consoles, and accessories among other things and the company is also providing users with a no-cost EMI along with exchange offers to the interested buyers.

Also, the customers will get up to 30% off on the purchase of large-screen TVs and the company is also offering exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are the top deals for you to consider:

Gaming laptops: As part of the sale, Amazon India is offering the 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 AN515-43 gaming laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage space for Rs 57,540. Also, the 15-inch MSI Bravo FHD gaming laptop is available for Rs 83,990 and the 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen 7 FHD gaming laptop is available for Rs 82,490.

Gaming Desktop: The company is also giving the Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 gaming desktop with 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD+256GB SSD for Rs 62,990. The ASUS ROG Huracan G21CN gaming desktop with 9th generation Intel Core i5-9400F processor and 4GB VRAM is available for Rs 60,990.

Gaming TV: The 43-inch Onida Fire TV Edition FHD Smart LED TV, which comes with 16W speaker output is available for Rs 22,649. Also, the 43-inch Sanyo Kaizen Series FHD Certified Android LED TV is available for Rs 22,999.

Gaming Routers: The Linksys Dual-Band E5600 WiFi Fast Router is available for Rs 2,999, while the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router is available for Rs 20,420.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AmazonAmazon Grand Gaming Days SaleAmazon saleLaptopsDesktops
Next
Story

Samsung to provide up to 4 years of security updates: Check the list of compatible devices

Must Watch

PT3M48S

Shabnam, accused of 7 murders, gets relief from hanging, sends mercy petition again to Governor