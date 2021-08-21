Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale to start from August 22: Check offers, discounts and more

Tomorrow is Raksha Bandhan and simultaneously Amazon has announced its Grand Gaming Days sale on August 22. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is already on from August 19 and it will end on August 23. The Amazon India sale will begin from August 22 and it will go on until August 24.

In this sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 30% on the purchase of large-screen 4K TVs. Apart from that, there are offers up to 50% off on gaming laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, graphics cards, monitors, and more. In addition to the above offers, Amazon India has also come up with exchange offers along with no-cost EMI options.

Check out the top offers:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch gaming laptop is sold at a discounted rate for Rs 69,990. MSI Bravo 15 FHD gaming laptop is available for Rs 74,990 and the Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop will be sold at Rs 67,557. In terms of gaming routers, the Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro AC2600 Dual-Band Gaming WiFi Router will be available at a price of Rs 22,249. The Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 router will cost Rs 7,849 during the Grand Gaming Days sale. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds will be available at Rs 10,990. During the course of this sale, the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV will be available for Rs 83,990, while the 55-inch Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 will be available for Rs 45,999.

