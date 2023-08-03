Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Starts Tomorrow: Check Out Top Deals And Discount Offers

New Delhi: As India's Independence Day approaches nears, e-commerce websites are offering discounts and other lucrative deals. Following suit, Amazon has revealed that the 2023 Great Freedom Festival Sale would start on August 4 and run through August 8, with August 8 being the last day. Attractive discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio accessories, smart home appliances, and other electronic items will be available to customers throughout the event.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Prime Members

As usual, Amazon Prime customers will be able to avail benefit 24 hours ahead of time. As a result, the sale will start at 12 p.m. on August 3 for Prime members.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Bank Offers

Consumers who make purchases with State Bank of India (SBI) cards can immediately receive a 10 percent discount.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Offers On Smartphones

There will be a 40 percent discount on smartphones. Among them are the following: Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Redmi 12, Razr 40 (Motorola), and more.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Offers On Laptops

The e-commerce behemoth would reportedly give up to 75 percent off on laptops, earbuds, and smartwatches, while tablets from Apple and other manufacturers might only be discounted by 50 percent as per the sale's teaser page. On the other hand, smart TVs are discounted by 60 percent.