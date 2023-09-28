Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Date Revealed: Exciting Deals, Bank Offers & Prices Of Smartphones, Laptops, LEDs Are Here

New Delhi:Amazon is bringing its annual mega sale, the 'Great Indian Festival,' starting from October 8th. It coincides with the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale, which also begins on the same day. Both dates were announced today. Prime members will have early access to the sale starting on October 7th at midnight.

The prices of several popular brand smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, washing machines, and accessories have been revealed ahead of the sale, offering substantial discounts, deals, and offers.

The e-commerce giant is also providing additional bank offers on debit or credit cards, which offer discounts of 10-15% on the total purchase, subject to certain terms and conditions."

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Sale Starts From October 8

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (8GB & 256GB) – Rs 79,999 (17% off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G (8GB & 256GB RAM) – Rs 99,999 (3% off)

Nokia G42 5G (11GB RAM & 128 GB Storage) – Rs 12,599 (21% Off)

Asus VivoBook 15 – Rs 23,990 (29% Off)

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max 11th Gen Intel Core i5 – Rs 46,990 (39% Off)

Redmi (43 inch) Android 11 Series Full HD LED – Rs Rs 18,999 (46% off)