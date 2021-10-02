Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple Watch SE sold at Rs 9,000 discount; here’s how to avail it

Along with the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone XR, Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch SE is available at a heavily discounted price during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, with a total savings of about Rs 9,000 on the base edition.

Without any discounts or deals, the Apple Watch SE costs Rs 29,900. The entry-level Watch SE 40mm with silicon straps is available for Rs 21,900 as part of the Amazon offer. This model comes in three colours: black, silver, and pink. This price is for the Wi-Fi-only version of the watch.

The price reductions apply to both LTE and non-LTE models. The 40mm Cellular variant is priced at Rs 33,900, while the 44mm version is priced at Rs 36,900. All of Apple's bands, as well as loop straps, are still available on Amazon.

Last year, Apple introduced the Apple Watch SE as a more affordable alternative to the Watch Series 6. It didn't have blood oxygen saturation monitoring or any of the other sophisticated features, but it did have a fullscreen display and the S5 chip within. It functions identically to a conventional Apple Watch and includes all WatchOS smart capabilities.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is now a generation old, and it is significantly slower than the Watch SE and lacks a larger display. Furthermore, the Watch SE and Watch Series 3 are both available for the same price, so picking the older one over the newer one is pointless.

