Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Day 2: Check out the best deals and offers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which began on October 2 for Prime members only, is now open to everyone. The company previously declared that the offer will last the entire month. Buyers will be able to get excellent deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, speakers, headphones, and other accessories during the event.

Amazon is providing up to a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 12,750 via HDFC cards and EMI transactions, as well as free shipping on a number of products as part of the deal. Its sale event falls on the same day as Flipkart's Big Billion Days promotion.

The newly introduced Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available for Rs 25,999 instead of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option on the second day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Customers can save an extra Rs 1,000 by using coupons. The base 64GB model of Apple's former flagship iPhone 11 is also getting a significant discount. It's priced at Rs 38,999. Both the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and the Apple iPhone 11 are on sale till the end of the day. Until yesterday, AirPods Pro was available for Rs 16,990 (since sold out) instead of the standard price of Rs 24,900.

The iQoo Z3 5G, priced at Rs 18,990, is also available at Amazon Great Indian Festival, and HDFC cardholders may save Rs 1,000. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available with no-cost EMI, an immediate discount with an HDFC credit card, and a Rs 14,150 exchange offer. However, the pricing stays intact at Rs 24,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, for example, is presently available for Rs 36,990.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is giving temporary discounts on its own products, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K for Rs 2,999 and the 10-generation Kindle with a 6-inch screen for Rs 6,299. The premium Redmi Smart TV X50 from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi, which delivers 4K visual quality, costs Rs 32,999. The 50-inch TV will be on sale for the next five days.

