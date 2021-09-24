Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to start from October 4: Check details here

The dates for Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 have finally been released. Amazon India has announced that this year's Great Indian Festival sale would begin on October 4, three days before rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, which will start on October 7.

According to Amazon, the offer will run for the entire month of festivals in the country, just like it did last year. The company has already teased discounts and incentives for the impending sale, which will include items such as smartphones, laptops, peripherals, audio goods, televisions, appliances, and more. Apart from discounts, the Great Indian Festival Sale will feature over 1,000 new product launches from Apple, Asus, Fossil, HP, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Amazon has launched a microsite for the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, teasing impending deals on smartphones and other electronic products. Amazon's Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV gadgets, and Kindle E-book readers will all be discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

During the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, Amazon also announced fresh launches for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox systems. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will begin sooner for Amazon Prime subscribers, as it does every year.

During the Great Indian Festival Sale this year, Amazon has teamed with HDFC Bank to offer users a 10% instant discount for purchases made with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, as well as EMI transactions. Users will also be able to save up to Rs 5,000 by using Amazon Pay to pay their energy bills, purchase tickets, and send money during the event.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, on the other hand, appears to be fairly limited, as it will only last six days from October 7 to October 12. For its Indian clients, Amazon, on the other hand, is organising a month-long "shopping carnival." This is comparable to the company's Great Indian Festival Discount from last year, which included many sale rounds across the festive month of 2020.

